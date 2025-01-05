Cinemark butters up a deal for National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19th

Five bucks won’t get you much at your local movie theater’s concession stand. You might be able to get out of there with some Nerds Clusters, but you’ll only have enough change left over to drop between the seats. And popcorn? You could swing a handful of butter but that’s a pretty odd purchase. But later this month, Cinemark will give moviegoers the chance to scarf down as much kernel-y goodness as they can handle for just $5, marking National Popcorn Day on January 19th with a Bring Your Own Bucket promo.

While January is typically a dumping ground after the post-Oscar rush, five dollars for popcorn is hard to pass up, especially if you can catch some awards contenders – unless, that is, you genuinely can’t wait to see Henry Danger: The Movie. But never mind that. The real catch is that you can fill pretty much anything you would find in your kitchen under the promo. But Cinemark isn’t completely insane here, after all, as they won’t let you bring in a trash bag or wheelbarrow; however, they did set the limit at a respectable 400 ounces, or around three times the amount that fit into the Gladiator II Colosseum bucket. With XL popcorn prices at the chain in the $12 neighborhood, that’s a solid deal.

We don’t mean to sound like we’re shilling for Cinemark, but any time there is a decent deal at the movie theater – especially when it comes to what many of us would consider overpriced concessions – we can’t help but look into it. Sadly, you can only fill your bucket once…

On the event and the star of the show, Cinemark’s SVP of Food & Beverage David Haywood stated, “Popcorn has always been the star of movie theater concessions, though popcorn vessels have become an award-worthy supporting actor. We are excited for everyone to get creative with this campaign and show off their choice of container while enjoying the iconic snack alongside a great film.” Unfortunately, Cinemark does reserve the right to turn away any customers who bring in any receptacle that might deem to be a “potential health risk” – so no organ transplant containers!

Will you be participating in Cinemark’s National Popcorn Day deal?