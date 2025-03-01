James Gunn shoots down rumours that Daniel Radcliffe will star in Clayface movie

It was announced last week that James Watkins (Speak No Evil) would direct the Clayface movie for DC Studios, and almost immediately, rumours emerged that Daniel Radcliffe was being considered for the starring role. Before you start getting too excited (or not), James Gunn took to Threads to shoot down the rumour.

“ As we confirmed the other day, we’re closing a deal with James to direct, ” Gunn wrote. “ Because we don’t have a director yet, we haven’t even started the casting process. Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false. ” As the project starts to move forward, we’ll likely hear some real casting news before too long. Dave Bautista once expressed a desire to play the role of Clayface, but Gunn has certainly been keen on populating the DCU with actors he’s worked with before.

Earlier this year, Gunn explained that he never intended on making a Clayface movie in the DC Universe, but the script by Mike Flanagan was just too good. “ I didn’t plan on making a Clayface movie. Mike came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie,’ ” Gunn said. “ But he’s got to write the script and who knows how that’s going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we found a place for it because if there’s quality stuff, we can find a way to work it in. ” The studio has already slated the project for a September 11, 2026 release.

The animated Creature Commandos series gave us our first little taste of the DCU, but our first real look at the new franchise will arrive in just a few months with Superman. The film, written and directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent/Superman and is slated to hit theaters on July 11th. Next up will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will debut on June 26, 2026.

Could you see Daniel Radcliffe as Clayface?