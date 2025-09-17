Clint Eastwood once told Cameron Crowe that in a hundred years, the world will look back at Tom Cruise’s career as legendary

We recently looked back at what would have happened if Tom Cruise had become Iron Man for a Marvel movie. How would Tom Cruise’s career have changed? As it stands now, Cruise is seemingly one of the last movie stars where a movie can bank on his name alone. He has reached a higher status thanks to his dedication to the action and stunts in his Mission: Impossible franchise and all the death-defying antics hardly go overlooked by audiences. Cruise worked with director Cameron Crowe on more dramatic films like Jerry Maguire and Vanilla Sky, and Crowe says that a legendary filmmaker thinks Cruise’s career will last in time.

MovieWeb reports on Crowe telling the story of when he talked with Clint Eastwood. Crowe sat down with The New York Times to promote his new memoir, The Uncool, when he told the anecdote. He recalled,





I’ll tell you one little thing: I have the same lawyer as Clint Eastwood, and he invited me to a dinner party. He sat me next to Clint Eastwood, and I was so nervous. What do you say to Clint Eastwood? So, I’m sitting there, and Clint Eastwood leans over and says, ‘Tom Cruise.’ And I go: ‘Oh, man, Tom Cruise. I love working with Tom Cruise.’ And he goes, ‘In a hundred years, they’re gonna look back — that’s the career, Tom Cruise’s career.'”