Warner Classics is currently hosting a Clint Eastwood Marathon on YouTube with Dirty Harry, Kelly’s Heroes, Unforgiven & more

While there are mixed feelings surrounding the digital release of what could be Clint Eastwood‘s final, Juror #2, Warner Classics is rubbing ointment on the wound with a Clint Eastwood Marathon featuring several of the legendary filmmaker’s classic films. Head over to the Warner Classics YouTube channel. You’ll find movies like Unforgiven, Where Eagles Dare, the Dirty Harry series, Flags of Our Fathers, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Kelly’s Heroes, and more streaming on the dominant video share platform.

The Clint Eastwood Marathon began on December 3 but still brings viewers essential picks from Eastwood’s catalog with quality picture and sound. Well, it’s as good as YouTube or your monitor can muster. Still, I’m watching the stream on my second screen right now, and it’s good enough for me. And because it’s YouTube, you can scroll back, pause, watch whatever is playing for free!

Considering Clint Eastwood’s contribution to the film industry, many wonder if WB let him down by failing to give Juror #2 a wide theatrical release. His films have grossed more than $3.8 billion at the box office, yet WB needs help finding room for him in theaters across the United States. That’s weird, right? Some would even say it’s disrespectful. It’s not like Juror #2 is one of Eastwood’s weaker films. Even Guillermo del Toro when to bat for the courtroom drama on Bluesky:

“Went to the theatre to see Juror#2, Clint Eastwood’s latest film. We enjoyed it tremendously. It’s – in some ways- his Crimes and Misdemeanors. The film is precisely and assuredly filmed, and it’s Nicolas Hoult’s to lead. The cast delivers beautifully, and it has an ending that sets the theatre abuzz-Its central dilemma reminded me of the quiet turmoil boiling under Dana Andrews in Preminger Noir of your choice (for me- Where The Sidewalk Ends). It wrestles with it supported by a well-paced structure and well-pondered twists. Why was this not released widely in the States? We saw at the Grove with a significant crowd that was vocal and responsive all the way. I truly hope WB can hold it longer. Eastwood is a master filmmaker and the steady, unfussy craft reveals him still in great form. Go see it on the big screen!”

Juror #2 comes to Max on December 20, but you can watch the Clint Eastwood Marathon on Warner Classics’ YouTube channel now! Do you have a favorite Clint Eastwood film? Let us know in the comments section below.