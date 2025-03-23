Could Alfonso Cuarón be the next James Bond director?

In the wake of the news that Amazon had purchased the rights to the James Bond franchise, it seems a sure thing that we’ll be getting a lot of 007 news in 2025. And while we can only speculate on who will be taking over the role from Daniel Craig, there seems to be some strong buzz around a potential director, with eyes now circling Alfonso Cuarón to lead James Bond into the next era.

Coming off of word that Amy Pascal and David Heyman are likely producing the next James Bond picture, Puck’s Matthew Belloni (on his podcast, The Town) predicted that Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón seems to be the most likely pick out there, although he’s cautious to say that his prediction is solid. (Sorry, Matt, you know every outlet is picking this up…) “It’s an informed, speculative pick here…And it is not Chris Nolan. I think the fact that he’s tied up for the next year and a half on The Odyssey, I just don’t think Amazon wants to wait that long. I think Jeff Bezos says, ‘Give me my Bond movie now,’ and they just cannot wait. The fact that they went directly to these producers suggests…But they want to move pretty fast on this. I think it’s going to be Alfonso Cuarón.”

So where does the speculation that Alfonso Cuarón might be the director of James Bond #26 come from? According to Belloni, his history with producer Heyman is key. “They go back to Gravity. They go back 21, 22 years to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. They’ve worked together a long time, they’re friendly. I have heard that there are some talks, that there is a take, and that they are serious. Now, it’s not like he’s negotiating or anything like that, but my prediction is that Alfonso Cuarón will direct the next James Bond.”

While some might want Christopher Nolan to be the one to lead James Bond following the Amazon buyout, Alfonso Cuarón might be a much stronger choice as director. He has, of course, worked with franchise fare before (and many would name Azkaban as the best Harry Potter movie), so he has that going for him. Add to that that his distinct visual style and skill in unique action sequences, and Cuarón could be the guy.

What do you think of Alfonso Cuarón as a pick for directing the next James Bond movie?