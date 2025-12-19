The new Crime 101 poster makes sure you always have an exit, plus a new featurette

Crime 101 and a New Poster

The upcoming Chris Hemsworth crime thriller, Crime 101, was a hot property when it was shopping around for a studio. Amazon MGM ended up picking up the film and a new poster has now been released by the studio. Crime 101 also recently received its rating from the MPA. A new list of ratings from the MPA has dropped in the last week and the upcoming star-studded film would receive an R rating for language throughout, some violence and sexual material/nudity .

Take a gander at the new exclusive IMDb poster below, which highlights its cast and the Los Angeles location, which reinforces the movie’s comparisons to the film Heat.



Behind the scenes featurette

The official Instagram account of the film also released a new featurette in tandem with the official Amazon MGM account and IMDb’s account. The description reads, In the clip, Hemsworth (“Davis”), Berry (“Sharon”), and Ruffalo (“Lou”) explain how the film follows each of their characters – a police officer, an insurance broker, and a jewelry thief – as their stories come together. Hemsworth teases “designed for the big screen” action moments, balanced with a “thought provoking honesty.”

You can take a look at the new behind-the-scenes clip below!

What we know about Crime 101

Here is the official plot, as per Amazon MGM Studios: “Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there’s no turning back.” In addition to Hemsworth, Ruffalo and Berry, Crime 101’s cast is rounded out by Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Tate Donovan, Monica Barbaro, and Corey Hawkins.

Crime 101 is adapted by Barry Layton and Peter Straughan, with Layton also serving as director. Layton’s most recent film was 2018’s American Animals, while Straughan earned major accolades for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Conclave, the latter of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Previous adaptations of Winslow’s work include 2007’s The Life and Death of Bobby Z and Oliver Stone’s Savages, which Winslow co-wrote with Stone and Shane Salerno. Other adaptations have been circling as well, including an Austin Butler-starring City on Fire.

With comparisons to Michael Mann’s Heat, Crime 101 was the subject of a bidding war between Amazon and Netflix back in 2023, with some reports saying it was in the neighborhood of being a $100 million deal. Around that time, Pedro Pascal was also attached alongside Hemsworth. With Amazon coming out ahead, the movie is set for release on February 13.