Dana Carvey returns to Fly on the Wall podcast after son’s death

Dana Carvey has returned to co-hosting duties on Fly and the Wall, his podcast with fellow Saturday Night Live alum David Spade, following the November death of his son Dex.

Fly on the Wall broke the typical interview format – in which Carvey and Spade interview comedians, many of whom have ties to SNL – to celebrate the occasion, delivering a special shorter episode titled “Welcome Back Dana!” On the episode, Carvey expressed his gratitude to everyone that reached out to show their support, saying, “If you’re listening to our podcast, you probably know about my family’s loss…I just wanted to say that the amount of outpouring online and emailing and people I still haven’t been able to call back is incredible.”

When deciding how and when to return to Fly on the Wall, Carvey – who said he continues to ride the “pain train” – made it clear that the distraction of making a podcast would be beneficial. “I thought about this over the holidays and decided to come back to the podcast because I think, you know, it’s a long day when you’re not working and you get in your head. And I think it’s going to be a great break, and I think it’s really cool to laugh.” Prior to Carvey’s hiatus, the show had a number of episodes in the bank, with guests including Dan Aykroyd, Jim Breuer and Michael McKean. As such, Carvey never really felt “gone” except in the intros that Spade had to do himself in the months his co-host had off.

Fly on the Wall launched in 2022, leading off with guest Chris Rock. Since then, it has accumulated more than 100 episodes, making it a massive success not just because of its guests, but the chemistry between Carvey and Spade and the “inside baseball” stories tailored towards SNL fans.

Outside of the podcast, Carvey recently had a voice role on Netflix’s Mulligan, while Spade landed a hosting gig on the Fox game show Snake Oil. Carvey and Spade had an overlap on SNL, with the former starring from 1986-1993 while the latter lasted from 1990 to 1996.

