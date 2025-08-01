Dance Parents: Charlize Theron & Channing Tatum to star in new comedy

Deadline reports that Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum are set to team up for Dance Parents, a new comedy from director Jonathan Levine (Long Shot). The outlet adds that the project was the subject of a big bidding war, with Universal Pictures ultimately walking away the victor. Meghan Malloy (a writer on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is set to write the script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but you can imagine there might be some dancing and some parents. Can’t fool me.

In addition to starring in the film, Theron and Channing will also produce the project. Theron will produce with partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix through their Secret Menu first-look deal with Universal Pictures alongside Matt Maher and Drue Robertson of Secret Menu. Tatum will produce with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan through their Free Association company alongside Eve Brigham and Garret Levitz overseeing for FA. Jonathan Levine will produce with Gillian Bohrer through Megamix.

Tatum will next be seen starring in Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman. The official synopsis reads, “ Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in. ” The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before hitting theaters on October 10.

As for Theron, she’s part of the massive ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. She plays the mighty sorceress, Circe. The Odyssey tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was filled with peril, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom. The epic film, which already has IMAX tickets available for sale, will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.