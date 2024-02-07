Daredevil: Born Again set video and images show Daredevil and Bullseye in costume

Daredevil and Bullseye were spotted in costume on the set of the Marvel / Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again

By

Last week, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Margarita Levieva were spotted on the set of the Marvel / Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, filming scenes as their characters: lawyer Matt Murdock, criminal kingpin Wilson Fisk, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and Murdock’s latest love interest, Heather Glenn. Now more set video and images have made their way online, and these give a glimpse at the filming of an action sequence that involves Murdock, suited up as the hero Daredevil, taking on Wilson Bethel as the villainous Benjamin “Dex” Pointdexter / Bullseye. If you want to get a good look at the costumes Daredevil and Bullseye will be wearing on this show, just keep scrolling down.

Daredevil: Born Again went into production last year – then when the strikes hit, it underwent a creative overhaul that, according to D’Onofrio, has ensured that this new series is now directly connected to the Daredevil series that ran for three seasons on the Netflix streaming service. So the versions of the Daredevil and Bullseye characters we’ll be seeing on this show are the same ones fans previously saw on Netflix.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Marvel / Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

In addition to the actors mentioned above, the show stars Michael Gandolfini and Sandrine Holt, who replaces Ayelet Zurer as Wilson Fisk’s wife Vanessa. Jon Bernthal is also back as Frank Castle / The Punisher.

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, it was said that the first season of the show would consist of eighteen episodes. We don’t know for sure if the creative overhaul has had an impact on the episode count. Rumors have indicated that it might end up being closer to the episode of the Netflix show, which had thirteen episodes per season.

Are you looking forward to Daredevil: Born Again? Take a look at these images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

