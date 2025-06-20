Dave Bautista considering joining Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House 2

Jake Gyllenhaal will return for Road House 2, and Deadline hears that Dave Bautista may join him. At least, the offer is out there, but talks with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor haven’t begun.

Gyllenhaal facing off against Bautista — assuming they’re adversaries — would be something to see. Guy Ritchie will direct the Road House sequel for Amazon MGM Studios from a script by Will Beall (Bad Boys: Ride or Die).

The Road House remake was a massive hit for Prime Video, attracting over 50 million global viewers in its first two weeks of release. Despite the mixed reviews, getting the ball rolling on a sequel was a no-brainer. It’s clear why Doug Liman isn’t returning for the sequel, as the director was particularly vocal about his battles with Amazon over the company’s choice not to release the film in theaters.

“ My issue on Road House is that we made the movie for MGM to be in theaters, everyone was paid as if it was going to be in theaters, and then Amazon switched it on us and nobody got compensated, ” Liman explained. “ Forget about the effect on the industry — 50 million people saw Road House — I didn’t get a cent, Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t get a cent, [producer] Joel Silver didn’t get a cent. That’s wrong. “

Bautista has several upcoming projects on his slate, including Trap House, an action thriller in which an undercover DEA agent and his partner embark on a game of cat and mouse with an audacious group of thieves: their own rebellious teenagers. The teens begin to rob from a dangerous cartel, using their parents’ tactics and top-secret intel. The actor has also teamed up with Jason Momoa for The Wrecking Crew, which is also set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios. The action comedy features the pair playing half-brothers, a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautista), who must work together to unravel a conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii.

