Dave Chappelle surprises fans with a surprise Netflix comedy special

Unpredictability is a part of Dave Chappelle’s whole deal, and recently, he surprised fans with a brand-new comedy special on Netflix. Ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match, Chapelle posted an announcement online promoting his newest comedy special, titled “The Unstoppable…” The special presentation began streaming on Netflix after the fight, allowing fans to laugh off their adrenaline.

Chappelle Promotes His New Special

“I wanted to shout out my hometown Washington D.C., and thank everybody that came out in October to support me at that show,” Chappelle said (see the full clip below) ahead of the sporting event. “I just want you to know, that show will be streaming on Netflix tonight. After the fight, my new special drops, and I hope you love it. Thank you very much. Ah chicka chicka.”

Here’s the official logline for Dave Chapelle’s The Unstoppable…:

“Facing a world gone sideways, comedy icon Dave Chappelle delivers bold truths and potent punchlines in this no-holds-barred special.”

Other Chappelle Comedy Specials Available on Netflix

Dave Chappelle has a long history of releasing comedy specials on Netflix. Other Chapelle specials that appear on the streamer include 2017’s The Age of Spin; Deep in the Heart of Texas; the Primetime Emmy-winning performance Equanimity; The Bird Revelation; The Closer (2021); and The Dreamer (2023).

In 2024, Chappelle co-headlined the Still Talkin’ That Sh*t Tour alongside Killer Mike. To kick 2025 off with a bang, returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, with musical guest GloRilla. He recently performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia alongside Aziz Ansari, Wayne Brady, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, Jessica Kirson, Jeff Ross, Sugar Sammy, Andrew Schultz, Jack Whitehall, Tom Segura, and more.

It’s been several years since Chappelle appeared in an acting role on the silver screen, with his last notable role being for Bradley Cooper’s showbiz drama A Star Is Born. Chappelle played George ‘Noodles’ Stone in the film, a retired musician and Jack’s (Bradley Cooper) best friend. A Star Is Born tells the story of a hard-drinking country music star who falls in love with a singer whose career quickly takes off.