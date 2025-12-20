Movie News

Dave Chappelle surprises fans with a surprise Netflix comedy special

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Dave Chappelle, tackled, comedy set, hollywood bowl, netflix is a joke festivalDave Chappelle, tackled, comedy set, hollywood bowl, netflix is a joke festival

Unpredictability is a part of Dave Chappelle’s whole deal, and recently, he surprised fans with a brand-new comedy special on Netflix. Ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match, Chapelle posted an announcement online promoting his newest comedy special, titled “The Unstoppable…” The special presentation began streaming on Netflix after the fight, allowing fans to laugh off their adrenaline.

Chappelle Promotes His New Special

“I wanted to shout out my hometown Washington D.C., and thank everybody that came out in October to support me at that show,” Chappelle said (see the full clip below) ahead of the sporting event. “I just want you to know, that show will be streaming on Netflix tonight. After the fight, my new special drops, and I hope you love it. Thank you very much. Ah chicka chicka.”

Here’s the official logline for Dave Chapelle’s The Unstoppable…:

“Facing a world gone sideways, comedy icon Dave Chappelle delivers bold truths and potent punchlines in this no-holds-barred special.”

Other Chappelle Comedy Specials Available on Netflix

Dave Chappelle has a long history of releasing comedy specials on Netflix. Other Chapelle specials that appear on the streamer include 2017’s The Age of SpinDeep in the Heart of Texas; the Primetime Emmy-winning performance EquanimityThe Bird RevelationThe Closer (2021); and The Dreamer (2023).

In 2024, Chappelle co-headlined the Still Talkin’ That Sh*t Tour alongside Killer Mike. To kick 2025 off with a bang, returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, with musical guest GloRilla. He recently performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia alongside Aziz Ansari, Wayne Brady, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, Jessica Kirson, Jeff Ross, Sugar Sammy, Andrew Schultz, Jack Whitehall, Tom Segura, and more.

It’s been several years since Chappelle appeared in an acting role on the silver screen, with his last notable role being for Bradley Cooper’s showbiz drama A Star Is Born. Chappelle played George ‘Noodles’ Stone in the film, a retired musician and Jack’s (Bradley Cooper) best friend. A Star Is Born tells the story of a hard-drinking country music star who falls in love with a singer whose career quickly takes off.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,908 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Dave Chapelle News

See More
Dave Chappelle, tackled, comedy set, hollywood bowl, netflix is a joke festival

Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle’s rep shoots down SNL boycott rumors

Posted 3 years ago
Dave Chappelle’s reps are denying reports that members of Saturday Night Live’s writing staff are boycotting this week’s episode, which sees the controversial comedian hosting for the third time. Indeed, when it was announced a few weeks ago that Chappelle...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Street Fighter (2026)
  4. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Disclosure Day
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 1 month ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?