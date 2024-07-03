Deadpool Revisited: Is the Merc With a Mouth’s debut one of the greatest superhero films ever?

Before Wade and Logan try to kill each other in theaters, we’re looking back on the film that started it all with Deadpool Revisited!

Later this month, Marvel Studios will release Deadpool & Wolverine, an R-rated superhero romp starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman as the Canadian with claws, Wolverine. Before the assassin in red pajamas became the most bankable hero of the summer box office, Deadpool was little more than a character done wrong in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, when something possessed writers David Benioff and Skip Woods to silence Wade Wilson (Deadpool) partway through the film. Muzzling Deadpool did not go over well with audiences, and fans lost all hope for Deadpool’s future on the big screen. Several years later, CGI test footage featuring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Deadpool “leaked” online. While Fox didn’t bite at first, reactions to the footage made it clear that Hollywood should explore Deadpool on the big screen.

Since Deadpool‘s release, Wade Wilson’s popularity has skyrocketed, with the character standing as an example of how R-rated superhero films could turn a good buck. Because of the character’s mass appeal, parents let Deadpool’s foul-mouthed, violent antics into their homes, deeming the character “safe” for younger audiences to enjoy. Deadpool is anything but sanitary. Still, Reynolds’ portrayal of the character is so charming parents couldn’t help but let his shenanigans slide.

After a dip in interest (and some would say quality), Marvel aims to return to theaters significantly with Deadpool & Wolverine as the studio’s only tentpole release in 2024. The upcoming film makes dreams come true by bringing Wade and Logan together, a union that’s been dreamed about since Deadpool sliced his way into cinemas. The threequel is on track to become the summer’s most successful film at the box office, though Inside Out 2 is certainly giving Marvel a run for its money. This level of hype only exists with Tim Miller’s Deadpool, and that’s why we’re revisiting the film that helped make the titular character a household name.

Some people say you always remember your first, and that’s certainly the case with Reynolds’ first crack at playing Marvel’s wise-cracking, hyper-violent hero whose only goal is to gain the approval of his peers and maybe bust a few heads in the process.