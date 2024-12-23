Den of Thieves 2: Pantera images feature Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. – Exclusive!

Lionsgate will be giving the highly-anticipated action thriller Den of Thieves 2: Pantera a theatrical release on January 10th – and with that date right around the corner, we’ve gotten our hands on a batch of EXCLUSIVE images from the film that feature stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr., highlighting the “buddy” dynamic their characters have in this sequel. You can check the images out at the bottom of this article.

This sequel involves a balls-to-the-wall diamond heist in Europe, with ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) burying the hatchet for a bullet-chewing-caper that could set them up for life. Here’s the official synopsis: In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean streets of Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange. The film was directed and written by Christian Gudegast, who also wrote and directed the first movie.

If you need a refresher on what the first movie was about, here’s that synopsis: A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of Heat, Den of Thieves follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

Jordan Bridges (Den of Thieves, Mona Lisa Smile), Swen Temmel (The Covenant, Boss Level), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash, Beyond Dreams), Yaen Zates Atour (The Witcher, Robin Hood), Salvatore Esposito (Fargo, The Perfect Dinner), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London, War Machine), and Rico Verhoeven (Black Lotus, Undercover) star alongside Butler and Jackson Jr. as primary cast members in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Butler and Jackson Jr. are also producers on the film, producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Alan Siegel, and Tucker Tooley.

Are you a fan of Den of Thieves, and are you looking forward to seeing Den of Thieves 2: Pantera next month? Check out the exclusive images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.