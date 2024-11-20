Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. use every trick in the book to pull off the ultimate heist in the latest Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. bury the past for a heist that could remake their futures in the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer.

Lionsgate is here to give you a shot in the arm with the latest trailer for its highly-anticipated action-thriller Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Directed and written by Christian Gudegast, the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer presents a balls-to-the-wall diamond heist in Europe, with ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) burying the hatchet for a bullet-chewing-caper that could set them up for life.

Here’s the official synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera:

In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean streets of Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange.

Jordan Bridges (Den of Thieves, Mona Lisa Smile), Swen Temmel (The Covenant, Boss Level), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash, Beyond Dreams), Yaen Zates Atour (The Witcher, Robin Hood), Salvatore Esposito (Fargo, The Perfect Dinner), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London, War Machine), and Rico Verhoeven (Black Lotus, Undercover) star alongside Butler and Jackson Jr. as primary cast members.

Today’s Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer turns the heat to 11 with enough bullets, explosives, and high-stakes heisting to satisfy audiences looking to escape into a world overrun with criminals, pipe dreams, and best-laid plans gone to s**t. I can get behind Gerard Butler and Jackson Jr. joining forces, which is an intriguing enemies-to-friends narrative, especially since both have enough on the line to make them fight tooth and nail to complete the job. My only question is: Can they stop arguing long enough to map a clear path toward victory?

Jordan Bridges, Evin Ahmad, Swen Temmel, Salvatore Esposito, Ciryl Gane, Dino Kelly, Orli Shuka, Rico Verhoeven, and more join Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. for one of the new year’s most testosterone-filled action blowouts, with others waiting in the wings for their chance to shine.

What do you think about Lionsgate’s Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer? Are you a Den of Thieves fan? Will you watch the original film again before diving into this one? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out the new poster for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera below: