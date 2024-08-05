Despicable Me 4 hits digital tomorrow with 2 brand-new Minion mini-movies

As Gru and his Minions continue to dominate global box office charts, DESPICABLE ME 4 will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, August 6, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed as “The funniest movie of the summer” (Dave Morales, Fox TV Houston), this latest installment now includes two never-before-seen Minion Mini-Movies, Benny’s Birthday and Game Over and Over, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Amazon, Apple, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Verizon.



The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s DESPICABLE ME 4, now with 2 mini-movies. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family – Gru Jr. – who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run. This latest blockbuster chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history is packed with nonstop action and filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor.



Directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage, DESPICABLE ME 4 stars Steve Carell (The Office, Despicable Me franchise) alongside Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, Despicable Me franchise). The cast also includes Will Ferrell (Anchorman, Elf), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family, Griselda), Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act), Stephen Colbert (The Colbert Report, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Monsters vs. Aliens), and Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, Despicable Me franchise).

BONUS FEATURES:



TWO EXCLUSIVE MINION MINI MOVIES