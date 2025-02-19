Dirty Harry, The Outlaw Josey Wales and Pale Rider 4K Blu-rays are available for pre-order as Warner Bros. announces release date

Fans of Clint Eastwood, do you feel lucky? Well, do ya? Because Blu-ray.com is now reporting that the classics from the cinema icon are getting the 4K treatment as Dirty Harry, Pale Rider and The Outlaw Josey Wales have been announced to be released on ultra-HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. The studio has now made the new physical media incarnations available for pre-order. All three releases are scheduled to hit retailers on April 15.

The description for Dirty Harry reads,

“In the year 1971, San Francisco faces the terror of a maniac known as Scorpio- who snipes innocent victims and demands ransom through notes left at the scene of the crime. Inspector Harry Callahan (known as Dirty Harry by his peers through his reputation handling homicidal cases) is assigned to the case along with his newest partner Inspector Chico Gonzalez to track down Scorpio and stop him. Using humiliation and cat and mouse type of games against Callahn, Scorpio is put to the test with the copy with a dirty attitude.”



The description for Pale Rider reads,

“When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold miners into giving up their territory, an enigmatic man named “Preacher” (Clint Eastwood) arrives in town. Preacher fends off the attacks, and then goes directly to LaHood to negotiate. When the miners, led by Hull Barret (Michael Moriarty), refuse the terms, LaHood sends in Marshall Stockburn (John Russell) to take down Preacher and the others.”

The description for The Outlaw Josey Wales reads,

“Josey Wales (Eastwood) watches helplessly as his wife and child are murdered, by Union men led by Capt. Terrill (Bill McKinney). Seeking revenge, Wales joins the Confederate Army. He refuses to surrender when the war ends, but his fellow soldiers go to hand over their weapons — and are massacred by Terrill. Wales guns down some of Terrill’s men and flees to Texas, where he tries to make a new life for himself, but the bounty on his head endangers him and his new surrogate family.”

