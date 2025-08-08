Eddie Murphy defends Norbit: “It ain’t that bad!”

Eddie Murphy has given us some all-time comedy classics, and, like any Hollywood veteran, a few stinkers as well, but don’t call Norbit one of them. While speaking with Complex, Murphy started listing some of his worst movies, but went out of his way to defend the 2007 comedy.

“ I love Norbit, ” he said. “ You know, Norbit came out right after I got the Oscar nomination. There were articles, it was like, ‘How can he get an Oscar, he did this.’ It’s like two different movies. I wrote Norbit with my brother Charlie, and we think Norbit is funny. ” The late Brian Wilson agrees, as he once called the film his favourite movie.

Murphy received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dreamgirls, and some point to Norbit as the reason why he didn’t get it. Alan Arkin ultimately won for Little Miss Sunshine. Murphy added that when Norbit came out, it was nominated for multiple Razzies, including Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Supporting Actress, all of which were for Murphy. “ I was like, ‘come on, man, the shit ain’t that bad,’ ” Murphy said. “ They was just hating on me. I like Norbit, to this day, I like Norbit. There’s stuff in Norbit that makes me laugh. “

If you’re wondering which films Murphy does put in the ‘bad’ column, he points to The Adventures of Pluto Nash and Holy Man.

Norbit features Murphy playing multiple roles, including the title character, a mild-mannered man raised in an orphanage by the gruff but kindly Mr. Wong (also played by Murphy). Norbit is unhappily married to the loud, domineering Rasputia (Murphy again), but his luck might change when his childhood sweetheart comes back to town. Despite being savaged by critics, Norbit was actually a decent box-office success, grossing over $159 million.

Murphy can currently be seen starring alongside Pete Davidson in The Pickup on Prime Video. The action/comedy follows two mismatched armoured truck drivers who are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind. Unfortunately, I don’t know if this is going in Murphy’s ‘win’ column. In his review, our own Alex Maidy called the film “ another mediocre project full of wasted potential. “

What do you think of Norbit? Would you count it as one of Eddie Murphy’s worst movies?