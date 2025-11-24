Eddie Murphy reveals three movies that he wishes he hadn’t turned down

Eddie Murphy‘s 80s run is so amazing and iconic that even when he stars in less well-received movies later in his career, like Meet Dave or Candy Cane Lane, people still refer to him as one of the greatest comedic actors of all time. Plus, it’s hard to argue when Murphy is blunt about taking certain movie roles because it means a big payday. However, while he has graced some of the best comedies in cinema, Murphy has also passed on some projects that turned out to be some pretty successful titles.

Variety reports on Murphy revealing three films that he wishes he hadn’t turned down. While promoting his new Netflix documentary, Being Eddie, Murphy spoke with AP News and revealed his “big three ‘wish I would have done’ movies.” Murphy explained,





Ghostbusters, I was supposed to do Ghostbusters. Didn’t do that, and Rush Hour. Didn’t do that. Oh, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Those are my big three ‘wish I would have done’ movies.”

While regretful about Ghostbusters, it was arguably the right decision, as he says that he instead took the lead in Beverly Hills Cop. He explains, “With Ghostbusters, I did Beverly Hills Cop instead. It was do this or that, so it worked out cool. And Who Framed Roger Rabbit just sounded ridiculous to me, and I passed on it. And afterwards, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s fucking amazing.’”

His decision on choosing Holy Man over Rush Hour would not pay off as well as Beverly Hills Cop. Months ago, Murphy revealed that he picked Holy Man over the Jackie Chan action film because of how much more relaxing the production was set to be. He explains, “They came to me, it was two scripts. It was Rush Hour, it’s going to be action-comedy and you’re going to be with Jackie Chan, and it’s action, it’s summertime, running, all this physical stuff. This other [offer] was, ‘You in a robe in Miami’ — it was a no-brainer. We went to Miami and made a horrendous film, but it was easy. I have to stop saying horrendous. The movie was soft, it wasn’t a great picture.”



