Movie News

Elizabeth Olsen isn’t interested in making movies that would be exclusive to streaming

By
Posted 2 hours ago
elizabeth olsenelizabeth olsen

Streaming services and movie studios have seemingly come to somewhat of a compromise in recent years. There are some Netflix Originals that get small windows to play in theaters before settling on the platform. Apple Studios and Amazon regularly collaborate with filmmakers who also get theatrical releases for their movies before making the transition to home streaming. However, there are also a handful of movies that are made with the intention of streaming from the get-go. Even famous IP titles like Beverly Hills Cop and Happy Gilmore can go straight-to-streaming.

However, for actress Elizabeth Olsen, even though some of her peers like Mark Wahlberg or Adam Sandler make movies exclusively for streaming, she is more interested in being in movies that will see at least a little bit of big screen time. Deadline reports that Olsen, who will soon be seen in the A24 rom-com Eternity, told InStyle,



If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don’t want to make something where that’s the end-all. I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space. That’s why I like sports. I think it’s really powerful for people to come together for something that they’re excited about.”

Additionally, even though Olsen is taking a break from the MCU to make smaller films like The Assessment, she is definitely open to returning for more adventures with Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlett Witch. She explained the amusing absurdity of making superhero films, “We’re grown people behaving like children on a playground. We’re flying. We’re shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I’ve gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I’d jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

Olsen’s latest is a rom-com, but while A24 is more known for putting out surreal and intense films, along comes Eternity with an existential crisis twist. Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner star in a fresher kind of take on the classic love triangle trope. Star Thrower Entertainment partners with A24 for Eternity, which is directed by David Freyne. Freyne previously helmed the 2020 film Dating Amber. Olsen and Teller are also credited in the film as executive producers.

Source: Deadline, InStyle
Tags: ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,000 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Elizabeth Olsen News

See More

Latest Movie News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: BadlandsMarvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starringDirector Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring

Horror Movie News

Robert Eggers’ Werwulf is now filming

Posted 4 hours ago
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 2 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?