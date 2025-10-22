Elizabeth Olsen isn’t interested in making movies that would be exclusive to streaming

Streaming services and movie studios have seemingly come to somewhat of a compromise in recent years. There are some Netflix Originals that get small windows to play in theaters before settling on the platform. Apple Studios and Amazon regularly collaborate with filmmakers who also get theatrical releases for their movies before making the transition to home streaming. However, there are also a handful of movies that are made with the intention of streaming from the get-go. Even famous IP titles like Beverly Hills Cop and Happy Gilmore can go straight-to-streaming.

However, for actress Elizabeth Olsen, even though some of her peers like Mark Wahlberg or Adam Sandler make movies exclusively for streaming, she is more interested in being in movies that will see at least a little bit of big screen time. Deadline reports that Olsen, who will soon be seen in the A24 rom-com Eternity, told InStyle,





If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don’t want to make something where that’s the end-all. I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space. That’s why I like sports. I think it’s really powerful for people to come together for something that they’re excited about.”

Additionally, even though Olsen is taking a break from the MCU to make smaller films like The Assessment, she is definitely open to returning for more adventures with Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlett Witch. She explained the amusing absurdity of making superhero films, “We’re grown people behaving like children on a playground. We’re flying. We’re shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I’ve gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I’d jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

Olsen’s latest is a rom-com, but while A24 is more known for putting out surreal and intense films, along comes Eternity with an existential crisis twist. Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner star in a fresher kind of take on the classic love triangle trope. Star Thrower Entertainment partners with A24 for Eternity, which is directed by David Freyne. Freyne previously helmed the 2020 film Dating Amber. Olsen and Teller are also credited in the film as executive producers.