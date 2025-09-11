Could Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen do another movie together? The brothers weigh in

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Men at Work, which starred real-life brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen. And while there have been some other pairings, that 1990 comedy remains the most popular and has them sharing the most screen time. So do the siblings – who are 63 and 60, respectively – have plans to hit the screen together again?

Emilio Estevez recently sat down with Charlie Sheen for Interview Magazine, where Estevez pointed out that they have rarely appeared together in movies or TV. “With the exception of a brief cameo on Two and a Half Men, you and I have not worked together since 1999 in the Showtime flick called Rated X, which not many people saw. I thought you gave an absolutely breathtaking performance, brother, that still gives me chills to this day. And you were gracious to include the experience in the book, which I was surprised to read…I’m often asked if you and I will ever reunite for a film or a TV show. And the question I have is, should we? Have we already ticked that box?”

Sheen responded to Estevez by saying, “Well, that’s a great question. Aside from the obvious for me, me in Platoon, Wall Street, Two and a Half and you in Young Guns, [Mighty] Ducks, Breakfast Club, Outsiders, Men at Work is the most talked about, mentioned, requested engagement that we get out in the world.”

That said, Sheen isn’t entirely convinced that a Men at Work 2 would be that he and Estevez would reteam for. So what about Young Guns 3? Well, even though Estevez has confirmed he’s moving forward on the third installment, considering Sheen’s character was killed off, there’s another that’s unlikely. As for a Rated X follow-up, considering the real-life subjects they played – pornographers Artie and Jim Mitchell – had their story tied up (in homicide, not a row), that’s off the table, too.

But maybe Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen could get together for an original project; it might feel like more of a novelty than ever, but with Sheen on a bit of a rebound tour and Estevez still being a genuinely likeable guy in the business, it really couldn’t hurt.

Do you want to see Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen do another project together?