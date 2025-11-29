Emma Willis unwraps the truth about Die Hard: ‘It’s a Christmas movie’

Days after Macaulay Culkin shocked audience members of his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin show in Long Beach with the proclamation that John McTiernan’s 1988 action classic Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, Bruce Willis’ own wife, Emma, is here to set the record straight.

What Emma said about Die Hard being a Christmas Movie

“I think it’s important to put Die Hard on because it’s a Christmas movie,” the model and entrepreneur proclaimed to People in a recent interview. Oh snap! Well, there you have it, folks. We can all go home.

Actually, the argument endures. Whether you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not is entirely up to you. Personally, I agree with Emma. Die Hard, Bruce Willis’ legendary action masterpiece, is essential viewing in my house every holiday season. For me, it’s not Christmas unless John McClane loses his shoes and Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) falls from Nakatomi Plaza. It’s tradition. It’s the way of things.

Emma speaks about living life after Bruce’s dementia diagnosis

Presently, Bruce Willis and his family continue to navigate his frontotemporal dementia, an affliction that has changed the course of Willis’ life in myriad ways. Thankfully, Emma says, “There is still joy. It just looks different.”

“You have to learn and adapt and make new memories, bring in the same traditions that you had before,” she added. “Life goes on. It just goes on. Dementia is hard, but there is still joy in it. I think it’s important that we don’t paint such a negative picture around dementia.”

What Macaulay Culkin said about Die Hard that got him booed

So, what did Culkin say about Die Hard? With thanks to People for the transcription, “A big one in our household growing up was A Christmas Story, certainly was always on. A lost classic or one that people kind of forget: Scrooged… Scrooged is awesome, though. Yeah, we watch it all the time. Those were ones that really stick out. There’s some ones that come later. Elf is a really good one, but I wasn’t raised on Elf, so it doesn’t have that nostalgia factor. And also, okay, guys, for real: Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie.”

Audience members booed him for that one, so he continued, “I know. Some of you guys want to fight me. I’ll meet you at the loading dock, but it’s just a movie that’s set at Christmas. If you set it at St. Patrick’s Day, the exact same movie. But you set Home Alone at St. Patrick’s Day… “

Where do you stand on the age-old Die Hard debate? Is it a Christmas movie? Does it matter? Can’t we agree to disagree? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.