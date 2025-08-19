Everything We Know About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Since Spider-Man debuted in the MCU, his movies have been very successful for both Sony and Marvel. Marvel gets to use their most identifiable character, and Sony profits without actually making the movie. It’s a win/win. Even though it seemed like his world was torn apart in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we knew it was only a matter of time before we got another solo(ish) adventure from our web-slinging friend. Fear not! A Brand New Day is on its way!

Who’s In It?

We’ll be seeing a lot of familiar faces this time around. It seems that this film definitely entrenches Spider-Man within the MCU. He has a track record of interacting with other heroes before, but there seems to be a lot more this time around. I’m curious to see how significant a role they will play.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker

Of course. You can’t have a Spider-Man movie without him. This will make his seventh appearance as the wall-crawler since taking on the role. His take on the character seems to be a perfect blend of what fans loved about the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions of the character. The last time we saw him, the entire world had forgotten about Peter Parker, including all of his friends. Now alone, he fashions a new costume and starts his new life.

Zendaya as MJ

Even though she has lost her memory of Peter Parker, it seems she’s not done with Spider-Man yet. It’s not surprising to see her return to the character but this quickly is a little unexpected. A few more movies would have made her return as a bigger deal. We’ll see what role she has to play in this new story.

Jacob Batalon as Ned

Along with MJ, Ned regaining any memory of Peter Parker so quickly could have been held off for more impact later. Maybe their regained memories will play into the story, as there is a built-in reason that could be used in the comics storyline this movie is named after. Could this memory loss finally turn Ned to the dark side and turn him into a villain as the character did in the source material? Probably not, but seeing Ned flying around on a goblin glider would be fun.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

The big mean green machine is coming to help Spider-Man this time. We have never seen them interact on screen before. Both were present at the big battle during Endgame, but we have never seen these two science geeks get nerdy with their minds. What kind of stuff can they come up with when they get together? Hopefully, we’ll finally get a chance to see.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle

Most casual fans don’t know that The Punisher made his Marvel Comics debut in an issue of The Amazing Spider-Man. He was tricked into trying to kill Spider-Man. Initially, he was supposed to be a one-off villain, but readers really clicked with him. From there, he has become one of Marvel’s most popular characters. Now we finally get to see the two interact in live action. Should be fun to see Spidey’s quips go up against Frank’s “take no prisoners” attitude.

Sadie Sink as ???

From Stranger Things comes Sadie Sink. She does not have a character listed for her, but there has been speculation that she could play one of two famous redheads from Marvel Comics. Early speculation was that she might be a young Jean Grey, which would set up the upcoming arrival of the X-Men. On the other hand, it should be noted that Peter Parker’s longtime love, Mary Jane, also sports red hair. With Peter already with MJ, this may not even happen, but you never know.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto ???

This hasn’t been confirmed or even really rumored. Mephisto finally made his MCU debut in the Iron Heart series on Disney+. Fans had been clamoring for his arrival since way back in WandaVision. He said on that show that he has struck a lot of deals with people, and could we see one more? This is my own theory, but the character of Mephisto plays a big part in the comics’ Brand New Day storyline. So that leads up right into . . .

What’s It About?

As usual, Marvel is pretty tight-lipped about their plots for upcoming movies. The only thing floating around is that Peter is trying to concentrate on college when something endangers his old friends, and he has to protect them. What does that mean? Not sure, as it could be anything, but there might be some clues from the comics storyline.

In One More Day, Aunt May catches a bullet meant for Spider-Man. To save Aunt May, Peter makes a deal with Mephisto to give up his marriage and child with Mary Jane to save her. With the agreement in place, Mephisto rewrites history so that Peter and MJ were never married. This completely shifts Spider-Man’s history and, for the sake of the comics, opens up new storylines. Brand New Day was the first storyline after this new history was established, and saw Peter now single, taking on new adventures. Fans hated it.

Could Marvel be using this to find a way to undo the memory loss that MJ and Ned have about him being Spider-Man? Maybe. Let’s speculate. How about this time, after dealing with some more supernatural villains, Spidey gets to meet with Mephisto himself. When he is offered a deal for something he really wants, does he take it to have their memories restored? I’m not saying that it’s an exciting idea, but we could speculate that, in a roundabout way, Marvel could find a way to reach this conclusion. Sort of turning the Brand New Day thing on its head from what we have seen before.

When Can We See It?

They just recently started filming the movie, and we’ve seen a few photos of what has been going on. The Punisher’s van has been seen on set, which is fun to see. A skull logo on the black van sticks out really well. With his upcoming special on Disney+, it will be interesting to see if it sets up what to expect in the film. Also, Spidey has been seen web-slinging with a tank nearby. Whatever happens seems to be a big deal if tanks are present in downtown New York City.

The cast and crew will have to work hard and fast as the release date is now less than a year away. We’ll be seeing it on the big screen on July 31st, 2026. That seems like not a lot of time to get a film of this caliber done. About a year and a half is usually what you can expect, but maybe they have more done than we think. After Fantastic Four’s release last month and no other Marvel movies expected until Spider-Man next summer, this marks the second-longest duration without a Marvel movie since the MCU began.

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments below.