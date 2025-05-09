Movie News

Fangs: Joel Edgerton and Toni Collette are set to star in a dark comedy about power and dangerous fantasies

Joel Edgerton can be seen in the upcoming Train Dreams, which screened at Sundance a few months ago, and Netflix shelled out a massive $16 million for the rights to this elegant slice of early twentieth-century Americana, which could be an awards contender if given the proper build-up. Our Chris Bumbray raved about the film, saying in his review, “It’s the kind of movie that stays with you long after you see it and hopefully will get the kind of build-up it deserves, as it will likely rank among the best films of the year when all is said and done.”

Next, Edgerton has signed on to star in a black comedy with Toni Collette titled Fangs. According to Variety, the film is described as a “thrilling black comedy about privilege, power, and dangerous fantasies.” The film will be helmed by first-time Australian director Lucy McKendrick. McKendrick will also be starring in the movie alongside Edgerton and Collette. Per Variety, “The film follows Teddy (McKendrick), the daughter of a private prison mogul, who becomes obsessed with a charismatic inmate, Fangs (Edgerton). Consumed with desire for the self-proclaimed ‘psychopath,’ Teddy risks everything as her life spirals spectacularly out of control.”

Fangs is set to be produced by Rebecca Yeldham (The Gift, The Motorcycle Diaries) through the company Ahimsa Films. Ahimsa will produce with Aggregate Films’ Michael Costigan (Hitman, Brokeback Mountain), Charlie Polinger (The Plague), and Truant Pictures’ Toby Nalbandian (Turn Me On). The film, which is made with a large production investment from Screen Australia, will begin production in Sydney later this summer in August.

Yeldham and Costigan stated, “It’s rare to read a script as entertaining, original, and fearless as Lucy McKendrick’s Fangs. We’re thrilled to support Lucy in bringing this bold, hilarious and timely film to the screen and to launch her debut alongside two of Australia’s most iconic and beloved actors, Toni and Joel.” Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone (which is handling international rights and is co-repping for the U.S.) added, “We love the vision Lucy has for her debut feature, and the casting of Joel and Toni is testament to her sharply original and immensely entertaining script.”

