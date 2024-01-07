Fans wonder if David Corenswet can fly after James Gunn misspeaks on Superman: Legacy’s “practical effects”

Superman: Legacy will no doubt be one of the biggest spectacles when it flies to screens next year. But just how much will it rely on CGI as opposed to practical effects? This was asked by one of James Gunn’s followers on Threads, to which he offered quite an unexpected – and funny – response.

When asked about the role of computer-generated VFX and practical effects in Superman: Legacy, Gunn responded that “Legacy is only practical effects.” And while it wouldn’t have been entirely unexpected for followers to call him out for trolling them, many got on board with the laughs, pondering if lead David Corenswet can actually fly. Hey, it couldn’t hurt to have that on his resume!

The reactions on X (Twitter) were pretty amusing:

James Gunn filming the flying scenes in Superman: Legacy https://t.co/X1fFwcbo5i pic.twitter.com/1ESFmxX3fX — Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) January 5, 2024

Gunn, for his part, would go on to clarify in a more serious tone, saying, “Oh sorry misunderstood the question. Yes we have tons of practical effects like I have in my other films” , perhaps initially referencing the practical effect-heavy studio Legacy Effects. He also promised that there would be no wires showing, which could be a coy dig at the first Superman television series, in which you could sometimes see the wires strapped to George Reeves. It could also be a direct jab at Quest for Peace, in which you can also see wires – although that’s far from being the movie’s biggest problem.

Concerning budget balances on major productions such as Superman: Legacy, Gunn gave some extra insight, saying, “In general (not always), spend half the production budget on the first two acts and the second half on the third act, especially with spectacle films.” And while Gunn did note that practical effects can often cost more than CGI, surely we can expect a VFX-heavy third act in Superman: Legacy.

In addition to Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, the cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Superman: Legacy arrives on July 11th, 2025.

Do you want to see Superman: Legacy make use of practical effects or will it be better off leaning on CGI? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know!