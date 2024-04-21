Zack Snyder throws support behind James Gunn’s Superman

When you spend months upon months – even years upon years – developing a story, filming the screenplay, promoting the movie endlessly, and finally releasing it to the public, there is a special connection that is hard to put words to. But when you’re done, many filmmakers believe the movie is really no longer theirs (unless you’re releasing a director’s cut…). But imagine somebody else taking that ball and running with it. This is something that inevitably happens with comic book movies, as we’ve seen cycles and waves where characters and franchises will be rebooted. But Zack Snyder has been quite humble about it, even offering words of support to James Gunn ahead of his own Superman.

Responding to a fan on Threads about whether or not he heard that Zack Snyder is looking forward to his Superman, James Gunn wrote, “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process.” As for what Snyder said: “ You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in. Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited[…] I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

It’s pretty cool that Zack Snyder is encouraging Superman, especially so far ahead of its July 11th, 2025 release. It could be easy to be bitter or silent over somebody else taking over, but as DC heads into a fresh start, there’s really no point in that. As one man’s time passes – and that man focuses on a new world in Rebel Moon – it was inevitable that it would continue under someone else’s tutelage. It’s also nice to see some positive vibes coming from James Gunn, who seems to spend a lot of time swatting away rumors about the production, with everything from dreadful AI photo “leaks” to conspiracy theories about hidden plot secrets.

How do you think James Gunn’s Superman will stack up against any of Zack Snyder’s movies? Will you be checking it out when it hits theaters next year? Let us know in the comments section below.