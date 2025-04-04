Fantastic Four: First Steps: Marvel’s first family emulates a Saul Bass design in the new poster, plus newly released images

The Fantastic Four: First Steps recently showed off a little preview at CinemaCon. The footage included many scenes of Marvel’s first family in retro-futuristic worlds where they’re celebrities. The CinemaCon crowd got a first look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. She warns the Fantastic Four that their planet is doomed, and they’ve been marked for death. They have no choice but to go on the defense. The world starts to lose faith. Meanwhile, the FF fights a public battle to convince the population that they can protect them.

Marvel has recently released a new poster that continues the retro vibes of the 60s. The new poster doesn’t reveal much, but it emulates the minimalist designs of Saul Bass, who famously made posters and credit sequences with line patterns and silhouettes in that era of cinema. You can check it out below.

Meanwhile, Empire has also released a couple of new images from the upcoming movie. We get a look at Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben suited up for space travel and preparing to make their fateful journey.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne also joined the cast of the retro-future movie.

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.