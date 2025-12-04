The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spinoff has been scrapped by Paramount

The what? You’re forgiven if you forgot this was supposed to be a thing. It’s been over three years since it was first announced that Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald were developing a spinoff of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for Paramount Pictures. David Katzenberg (The Goldbergs) was set to direct the feature, but it’s been a while since we last heard anything about it. Now we know why. It turns out that the project has been scrapped.

What Was the Ferris Bueller Spinoff About?

The new regime at Paramount Pictures hasn’t wasted any time reshaping the studio, with a wave of executive shake-ups marking Larry Ellison’s arrival. Unfortunately, that restructuring has also resulted in several in-development projects getting the axe. According to THR, one of the casualties is Victor and Sam’s Day Off, a planned spinoff of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The spinoff was set to follow the “ same-day adventures of the titular valets who took the Ferrari on a joy ride ” in the 1986 John Hughes movie. The original roles were played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins, but the characters weren’t given names at the time. Beyond one short scene of the pair rocketing down the road, we don’t know much about what Victor and Sam got up to… and now, it appears we never will.

This wasn’t really a project I was excited about, and judging by the comments in our original articles, neither were many of you. It felt about forty years too late.

Have There Been Any Ferris Bueller Sequels?

There had been talks of a Ferris Bueller sequel back in the day, with Matthew Broderick and writer/director John Hughes considering ideas which would have found Bueller in college or at his first job, but they couldn’t get too excited about either of those concepts. “ Ferris Bueller is about the week before you leave school, it’s about the end of school—in some way, it doesn’t have a sequel, ” Broderick said. “ It’s a little moment and it’s a lightning flash in your life. I mean, you could try to repeat it in college or something but it’s a time that you don’t keep. So that’s partly why I think we couldn’t think of another. “

Although the sequel didn’t materialize, there was a TV series that portrayed the “real” Ferris Bueller upon which the movie was based. Charlie Schlatter starred as Ferris alongside Brandon Douglas as Cameron, Ami Bolenz as Sloan, and Jennifer Aniston as Jeannie. The series was cancelled after just thirteen episodes due to low ratings.