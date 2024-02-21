Ferris Bueller spin-off Sam and Victor’s Day Off reportedly hitting the road with director David Katzenberg

The long-gestating Ferris Bueller spin-off, Sam and Victor’s Day Off finds a director in The Goldbergs alum David Katzenberg.

Sam and Victor's Day Off, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, David Katzenberg

Who’s ready for a joyride? The long-rumored Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-offSam and Victor’s Day Off, is ready to twist and shout with David Katzenberg (Young RockThe GoldbergsBallers) at the helm. According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Katzenberg is buckling up for a film featuring the two mischievous valets who borrowed Cameron’s father’s Ferrari to rip through the streets of Chicago joyously! In his newsletter, Sneider says the duo’s adventure takes place on a single day, with Sam and Victor grabbing life by the short and curlies for a fast-paced tear through city streets.

Sam and Victor’s Day Off will be Katzenberg’s feature directorial debut after helming numerous television episodes for various shows. Famously known in the industry for directing 41 episodes of The Goldbergs, Katzenberg’s director credits extend to Young Rock9-1-1: Lone StarThe Mighty Ducks: Game ChangersSchooledRiverdale, and more.

Sneider’s report says the hunt is on for new writers for the spin-off, intending to unleash the high-speed comedy in theaters. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald of Cobra Kai fame will produce Sam and Victor’s Day Off with Paul Young of Argyle Media. Dina Hiller executive produces through Counterbalance, with Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, and Scott Yacyshyn acting as associate producers.

In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck), and Sloane (Mia Sara) escape the doldrums of high school by playing hooky in Chicago. Their journey of self-discovery eventually finds them dropping Cameron’s father’s Ferrari off at a garage, where attendants Sam and Victor first look at the gorgeous vehicle. Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins play the car enthusiast duo who plan to drive the sports car at high speeds before the teenage trio returns to the garage. In the John Hughes-directed comedy, we never see what Sam and Victor get up to beyond ripping through an empty road. Presumably, Sam and Victor’s Day Off explores their hijinks from that mysterious afternoon.

What do you think about David Katzenberg taking control of the Ferris Bueller spin-off? Have you ever wondered what Sam and Victor got up to with the Ferrari? Will the new film include scenes from the original, or will everyone be recast? We’ll find out when Sam and Victor’s Day Off picks up speed.

Source: The Insneider
