Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans trailer showcases an all-star cast as “the original housewives”

Ryan Murphy releases a look at the second installment in his Feud series that features Demi Moore, Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart.

By

Ryan Murphy returns to FX with the second installment in his Feud series. The TV show creator adds to his bevy of anthology series, which includes the other popular shows, American Horror Story and American Crime Story. The first installment of Feud, Bette and Joan, would chronicle the famous rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford, who was portrayed by Jessica Lange, and Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon. FX has now released the trailer for the second installment. For Capote Vs. The Swans, Murphy assembles an incredible ensemble for a story that follows an elite flock of wealthy women, dubbed “The Original Housewives” in the trailer, in 1970s New York. The cast includes Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Naomi Watts as Babe Paley and Demi Moore as Ann Woodward.

The official synopsis from FX reads,
“Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.”

Written for television by Jon Robin Baitz, FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans was directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch. The show is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Baitz, Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Naomi Watts, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.

Source: FX
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More TV Trailers
feud, fx, capote vs the swans
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans trailer showcases an all-star cast as “the original housewives”
South Park: Snow Day! Cartman and the gang unleash Snowmageddon for a new action-packed video game
The Regime teaser trailer: Kate Winslet unravels while wielding immense power in the upcoming HBO limited series
Expats trailer: Nicole Kidman endures unfathomable grief in Lulu Wang’s new limited series
View All

About the Author

1203 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our YouTube channel. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing. E.J. has also had the pleasure of collaborating with the UK-based company Plumera Pictures on a variety of trailers, which include a special release of a Sneakers Blu-ray, a theatrical re-release of Buck and the Preacher and a Blu-ray collection of Jet Li movies. E.J. grew up on 80s and 90s action movies, but his tastes vary with a broad spectrum. His favorite movies include Die Hard, Jackie Chan movies, Bruce Lee movies, Back to the Future trilogy and Jurassic Park, to name a few. He additionally loves to do graphic designs of movie posters in his spare time and particularly loves to explore "What if?" concepts.

Latest Feud News

Latest TV News

Load more articles