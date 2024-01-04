Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans trailer showcases an all-star cast as “the original housewives”

Ryan Murphy returns to FX with the second installment in his Feud series. The TV show creator adds to his bevy of anthology series, which includes the other popular shows, American Horror Story and American Crime Story. The first installment of Feud, Bette and Joan, would chronicle the famous rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford, who was portrayed by Jessica Lange, and Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon. FX has now released the trailer for the second installment. For Capote Vs. The Swans, Murphy assembles an incredible ensemble for a story that follows an elite flock of wealthy women, dubbed “The Original Housewives” in the trailer, in 1970s New York. The cast includes Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Naomi Watts as Babe Paley and Demi Moore as Ann Woodward.

The official synopsis from FX reads,

“Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.”

Written for television by Jon Robin Baitz, FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans was directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch. The show is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Baitz, Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Naomi Watts, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.