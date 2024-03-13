Michael Douglas shines as the Prophet of Tolerance in a gripping trailer for the Franklin limited series

It’s powdered wigs on parade in the new Franklin trailer, starring Michael Douglas as the calculating Newton of Electricity, Benjamin Franklin! As someone who performed miserably in history class throughout his schooling career, I was sure Apple’s upcoming limited series would not be to my liking. However, Michael Douglas transforms Benjamin Franklin into a charismatic, cryptic, and conniving figure. This portrayal is the jolt I needed to get interested in this fascinating television event.

Based upon A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff, the series will “explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France – an absolute monarchy – to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma, and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace with England of l783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution.” In addition to starring as Benjamin Franklin, Michael Douglas will also executive produce the series alongside Kirk Ellis, Tim Van Patten, Richard Plepler, and Tony Krantz. Stacy Schiff is also a co-executive producer.

This limited series will be Kirk Ellis’ third time bringing Benjamin Franklin to life. He also wrote and produced HBO’s John Adams mini-series (in which Tom Wilkinson played Franklin) and wrote History’s Sons of Liberty (in which Dean Norris played Franklin).

Noah Jupe joins Michael Douglas in the series as William Temple Franklin, with Marc Duret playing Monsieur Brillon, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Théodore Pellerin as Lafayette, Asaad Bouab as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar as Helvetius, Murat Subasi as Ayaz.

Apple TV+‘s Franklin trailer depicts dangerous times in France during the 18th century. With several factions starved for power and brazen strategists willing to risk lives for a chance at victory, Franklin paints a dark portrait of America’s history.

What do you think about Apple TV+’s Franklin trailer? Pretty intense, no? As I’d said, I’m usually not the target audience for this sort of thing, but I find myself intrigued. Let us know if you will watch Franklin in the comments section below.