Game of Thrones movie in early development at Warner Bros.

Could a Game of Thrones movie be in our future? THR has heard that Warner Bros. is “ quietly developing at least one film set in George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy universe. ” The project is still in the very early stages, with no director, writer, or cast attached. So we may still be a ways off from seeing Westeros on the big screen, provided it doesn’t get shelved like so many other Game of Thrones projects.

When Game of Thrones was still in the midst of its run, there were rumours that creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted to end the series with three theatrical movies. The pair confirmed the plan earlier this year but said HBO executives shot it down, reminding them that they worked for “Home Box Office” and not “Away Box Office.”

George R.R. Martin also once spoke about a possible Game of Thrones movie (or movies) as the show was entering its fourth season. “ It all depends on how long the main series runs, ” he said. “ Do we run for seven years? Do we run for eight? Do we run for 10? The books get bigger and bigger (in scope). It might need a feature to tie things up, something with a feature budget, like $100 million for two hours. Those dragons get real big, you know. “

The second season of House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spinoff series, debuted this summer, and a third season is on the way. Another spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to debut on HBO in 2025. There have been a number of Game of Thrones projects which have been scrapped, including a Jon Snow series which Kit Harington has said is now on the shelf. “ Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough, ” Harington said. “ So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf. “

Would you be down for a Game of Thrones movie?