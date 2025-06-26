Gareth Edwards doesn’t buy the hype around Rogue One being the best Star Wars movie

Next year will bring the tenth anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but director Gareth Edwards told Business Insider that he doesn’t think he’ll ever make another Star Wars movie. “ I’m very happy to move on and do my thing, ” he said. “ [Star Wars is] the thing that was in my life before I knew what a film was. It’s like your mom; it’s like something that’s a part of you. I’m always fascinated by what they’re doing. I never stop loving that trilogy. “

Since its release, Rogue One has grown in stature (helped by Tony Gilroy’s fantastic Andor series), and many fans believe it’s the best Star Wars movie of the Disney era. It turns out that Edwards disagrees with that assessment. “ I don’t agree with it, but I appreciate it, ” he said. “ I’m very grateful that people say nice things. “

Related Ben Mendelsohn talks returning as Director Krennic for season 2 of Andor

Edwards also reflected on how he views the legacy of Rogue One. “ What you have to keep in your pocket as you go through making other films is that it’s not about how people feel the day it gets released, it’s how people feel about it 10, 20 years from now, ” he said. “ When you make a movie, you’re living at least a year from now, you’re trying to imagine what it’s like, all these decisions you’re making, what they are going to be like a year from now when this movie is released, what’s the audience going to think? “

He continued, “ And as the movie comes out, you go, ‘I’m going to pretend I’m living 10 years from now, and it doesn’t matter what people say in the moment.’ It’s the kid who comes up to you 20 years from now and goes, ‘Oh my god, I loved that movie!’ I think that’s the reward. “

Edwards’ next film is Jurassic World Rebirth, which follows “ an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. ” The film will hit theaters on July 2nd.

Do you think Rogue One is the best Star Wars movie of the Disney era?