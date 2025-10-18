Movie News

George Lucas says he has “moved past” Star Wars

By
Posted 10 minutes ago
lucas star warslucas star wars

If you look at the video of George Lucas officially signing over Star Wars to Disney, you can see a defeated look in his eyes – if you interpret it that way, at least. But with $4 billion headed his way, it’s hard to be that sad, lifelong aspirations be damned. And now, nearly 15 years after that sale, Lucas is totally fine with that sale, saying he has moved on to ventures far, far away.

In a piece recently published in The Wall Street Journal, Lucas said he made the correct move in selling off Star Wars to the Mouse House. “Disney took it over and they gave it their vision. That’s what happens. Of course I’ve moved past it. I mean, I’ve got a life. I’m building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies.”

The museum in question is the George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which is reported to have cost $1 billion, better known as merely a quarter of what he saw in the Disney deal. The museum is set to open next year, adding yet another remarkable piece to Los Angeles’ ever-evolving love of cinema. How much does Lucas want you to visit his namesake museum? It even got him to finally attend SDCC! But don’t expect it to be filled with pieces of junk from his most famous creation. As Lucas put it, “It’s one gallery out of 33. And I did it grudgingly. I didn’t want people to come to the museum and say, ‘Where’s the Star Wars?’”

Lucas not only maintains that establishing and curating an entire museum is far more difficult than making a movie, but he found even the notion of building Star Wars in the streaming world simply impossible. As he previously stated, “We could see the problems, and it was not good. So everybody was looking to save it, but nobody knew streaming would. And that’s when Netflix took off, and at that point, I said, ‘I don’t know what this is gonna be, there’s gonna be a giant transition in the business, I don’t know that much about it,’ and I sold the company, and I retired.”

What do you ultimately make of George Lucas selling Star Wars to Disney? Was it the right move for him?

Source: The Wall Street Journal
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,149 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest George Lucas News

See More

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 1 month ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute To The Original Star Wars Trilogy

Posted 2 months ago
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 1 week ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?