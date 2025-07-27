George Lucas marks first-ever SDCC appearance to promote incredible-looking new museum

George Lucas made his first-ever appearance at SDCC this weekend, joined by Guillermo del Toro and Doug Chiang, the visual effects artist and production designer who won an Oscar for 1992’s Death Becomes Her and also did work on T2, Forrest Gump, Jumanji, War of the Worlds, and numerous Star Wars movies. And while he most definitely felt it in Hall H, he wasn’t exactly here for The Force – he was primarily attending to promote the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, scheduled to open in Los Angeles next year.

After coming out to a huge ovation courtesy of the die-hard SDCC fans, George Lucas joined his fellow panelists as a video (narrated by Samuel L. Jackson) showcase a number of features that will be part of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, with sketches of the structure that our own Chris Bumbray said called to mind Coruscant! And while Star Wars will play a role in the museum (we’re talking props, costumes, etc.), Lucas and company will also house various works of comic book art, works by international artists like Norman Rockwell and Frida Kahlo, and so much more. As Lucas put it, “It’s a dedication to cultural fantasy and the popular arts.”

When Guillermo del Toro got his chance to chime in, he noted that the sheer scale of the 300,000-sq.-ft. building (which you can get an idea of in the images below) is a declaration to the point that narrative art is supremely important. Further, it’s truly the first museum of this scope to exist, enshrining significant works that are important to our culture. The team aims to put artists, including illustrators and inkers, on their proper pedestal. del Toro – who has been actively against the use of AI – said that he finds art made by an app “oppressive,” saying there’s a difference between eye candy and eye protein. In other words, you can’t get passion from “a f*cking app.”

Ahead of the event, SDCC chief communications and strategy officer David Glanzer said, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time. Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring Howard Chaykin’s now legendary Star Wars poster as a promotional item…Now, to have Mr. Lucas return, this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning.”

The first time Star Wars ever had a presence at SDCC was back in 1976 just after George Lucas wrapped principal photography, with marketing director Charles Lippincott navigating the then-small convention (it’s estimated there were around 3,000 attendees) to promote the movie no one knew would change the game forever. Lucasfilm and Star Wars would be back, of course, but George Lucas’ direct involvement this year outside of those brands is SDCC history.