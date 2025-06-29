Give Franchises Time To Breathe and Quit With the Reboots!

I’m so sick of reboots. I think this is a sentiment of most people, but where I differ is that I don’t hate the idea of them. Just how to actually properly utilize them. We never actually give anything a chance to breathe anymore because, in the name of money, it’s all about milking every bit of property as dry as possible, to the point that audiences roll their eyes rather than actually engage with the content. I get it, some original content is struggling, but not when it’s actually good! Yet the wrong lessons are being taken. So we either get Legacy Sequels that are constantly throwing Memberberries at us, or reboots to try and take advantage of a franchise that’s still in the public consciousness.

We’ve certainly seen it with next week’s Jurassic World: Rebirth, a film that most people are going, “ Uhh…what? Didn’t we just get one? ” And you’d be right! Jurassic World: Dominion came out in just 2022. So that means, in less than three years, we’re getting a whole new set of characters, on a whole new island, with all the same familiar stakes. “ But this one’s got Scarlett Johansson! ” That’s less time than it took any of the Jurassic Park sequels to actually get made. Let these properties breathe a bit!

Hell, the only time we actually get a break for a successful franchise is due to legal issues. We haven’t had a Friday the 13th film in years because of it (though that will change once the Crystal Lake TV series finally releases next year). Even the Halloween franchise, which very recently saw a trilogy completed by David Gordon Green, already has a TV series in the works from Blumhouse. Again. Who is actually asking for these, outside of the people who are set to make money from them? And then they’ll complain, like the property has no value once it bombs, and either shelf it, or take the completely wrong lesson. Just because something was well-liked in the past, doesn’t guarantee success in the modern era. I still needs to actually be of high quality.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was released as a TV series just four years ago, and since that reboot didn’t work, they went: Okay, let’s go legacy sequel. Why?! Who in the hell actually cares about another entry in that series? It was never good to begin with! I feel like I’m taking crazy pills when it comes to these films. And I own it on 4K! Then there’s Hellraiser, a great reboot that got the series back on track after years of Direct to Video chaos. And what has it resulted in? Zilch. Despite reintroducing this concept to modern audiences successfully, there’s been no public movement regarding a sequel. So even when they release a decent reboot, they can’t seem to learn the right lesson.

You know what I would love to see a reboot of? Something that wasn’t already a massive success the first time! It’s diminishing returns to even try and replicate that, so why not go for some failures that, for one reason or another, didn’t quite work? Let’s try out the Alien vs Predator series with a creative force that’s actually competent (Fingers crossed for Dan Tratchenberg and Fede Alvarez). Or a version of Doom that doesn’t feel like the wrong kind of nightmare. There are so many properties, with so much potential out there. Why keep going back to the same well over and over? Either way, I suppose will revisit this in 2027 when receive: Jurassic Universe. Because that’s the rate we’re going with these.

What films would YOU choose to reboot? Let me know in the comments!