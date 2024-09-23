Gladiator II: The new trailer drops into the arena and promises epic action from Ridley Scott

Are you not entertained? Well, if you aren’t yet, Paramount is going to make sure you are by the time Gladiator II hits theaters in November, with them releasing a brand new trailer and poster which gives audiences a better look at some of the carnage Ridley Scott has planned for his epic sequel.

Despite the posters, trailers, footage, and press, it’s still sort of hard to think that we are actually getting Gladiator II. But you better believe it because there has been a lot of investment into the film. And we’re not just talking finances (the movie is said to cost somewhere around $300 million) but by the word of Ridley Scott himself, who said that Gladiator II is one of the best films he’s ever made. Scott is typically one of the biggest hype men for his upcoming films but we do believe he’s confident here. Now, how will it actually stack up against 2000’s Best Picture-winning original?

Here is the plot of Gladiator II, as per Paramount: “From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

Ridley Scott’s most recent film, Napoleon, was a box office failure, but is one that he continued to stand by. Could Gladiator II – poised to be another epic from Scott – suffer the same fate? However the numbers come up, Scott is already intent on turning his saga into a trilogy. As he put it, “I’m already playing with the idea of Gladiator 3. No, seriously. The end of Gladiator II evokes that of the Godfather, with Michael Corleone who ends up with a job he didn’t want, and who wonders, ‘And now, Father, what am I doing? ‘The next film will therefore speak of a man who does not want to be where he is.” You have to respect Ridley Scott’s ambitions!

Gladiator II arrives in his homeland on November 15th, with a North American release the following weekend.

Are you excited for Gladiator II? What did you think of the new trailer? Entertain us with your thoughts in the comments section below, and here’s the new poster: