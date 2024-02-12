Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Adam Wingard says the movie has a buddy-cop dynamic in the vein of Lethal Weapon

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire didn’t release a big game TV spot during the Super Bowl. However, a new trailer for the film is set to premiere sometime this week. Until then, Empire has teased us with a new unseen image of the two gargantuan monsters as they team up against a new threat. Godzilla vs Kong brought our favorite movie monsters to a head-to-head rumble, and since the release of the teaser trailer, the money shot of Godzilla and Kong running side-by-side on the attack is a memorable image that fans have been gushing over.

The end of Godzilla vs Kong saw the two join forces when a greater threat surfaced and MechaGodzilla was revealed. The final moments between the two saw them give each other respectful glances. Adam Wingard returns to direct Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and he confirms that they are still united against a new villain, and yet, they still aren’t getting along. Wingard explains, “There’s a bit of a truce — Godzilla’s in control of the surface world and Kong is down in Hollow Earth. It wasn’t, ‘Okay, give me a call when something goes wrong, Kong. And I, Godzilla, will rush to the rescue!’ The buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic is probably the best one to describe Godzilla and Kong.” Wingard cites the most famous buddy-cop relationship of them all, Lethal Weapon, as his inspiration for their working relationship. “My influences are always embedded with the ‘80s, and the ‘80s were prime for [that] storyline. There’s a lot of misunderstanding – the way that the monsters communicate isn’t straightforward.”

Empire has also released an exclusive image of our two beasts that aren’t too old for this…stuff.