Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earns a PG-13 rating for creature violence

The fifth film in the Legendary Monsterverse (following Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was once set to reach theatres and IMAX on March 15th, then it slid back to April 12th before recently being moved back up to March 29th. Hopefully they’ll stick with that date. It seems pretty certain that we’ll be seeing the movie very soon regardless, especially since it just happens to have received its rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board. FilmRatings.com reports that Godzilla x Kong has officially been rated PG-13 for creature violence and action . Exactly what we’ve been expecting from it.

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is back at the helm for this one, working from a screenplay written by Simon Barrett (You’re Next) that follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone .

We’re previously heard that Terry Rossio (the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) were also involved in the scripting process.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong stars Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, who reprise the roles of Monarch linguist and Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews and Apex Cybernetics technician turned cult podcaster Bernie Hayes, as well as Kaylee Hottle, who made her screen acting debut in the previous Godzilla / Kong movie. Joining the mix are Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (Wrath of Man), Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), and Wingard’s The Guest star Dan Stevens. Stevens describes his character Trapper as “ a specialist in these creatures… If you’ve got a sick titan, Trapper is your guy. “

Are you glad to hear that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has gotten a PG-13 rating for creature violence and action? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.