Goodrich trailer has Michael Keaton once again taking on parental duties

Michael Keaton’s renaissance after movies like Birdman and Spotlight has given the actor the opportunity to revisit his most beloved roles. He would don the cape and cowl once again as Batman for the infamous The Flash and the unreleased Batgirl. This fall, he’ll be returning as the unhinged ghost with the most as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which reunites him with Tim Burton. And while this isn’t exactly Mr. Mom 2, Keaton once again takes on parenting duties single-handedly in the new trailer for Goodrich from Ketchup Entertainment.

Goodrich stars Keaton along with Mila Kunis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari with Lauren Benanti and his former Multiplicity co-star, Andie MacDowell.

The official synopsis reads,

“Andy Goodrich’s (Michael Keaton) life is upended when his wife and mother of their nine-year-old twins enters a 90-day rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Thrust into the world of modern parenthood, Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Mila Kunis), as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had.”

Hallie Meyers-Shyer of the film Home Again has taken on the writing and directing duties. It is now being reported that C2 Motion Picture Group’s Jason Cloth and David Caplan financed and produced the film. They will be joined in association with Stay Gold Features with Daniela Taplin Lundberg joining the producing duties along with Kevin Mann. Amy Pascal, from Sony, is set to executive produce alongside Keaton himself. The film is executive produced by Michael Keaton, Amy Pascal and Mila Kunis.