GTA VI gets new trailer after being pushed to 2026

Vice City, baby! Rockstar Games is throwing us a bone this week, as they have released the full trailer for GTA VI just a few days after announcing the game would be delayed from Fall 2025 to May 2026.

This trailer – which comes well over two years after the first one back in December 2023 – expands on what we can expect from the storyline of GTA VI. With that, it heavily tones down the more ridiculous elements – we’re talking true Florida people and alligators – that were spotlighted in the first look.

The GTA VI trailer opens with one of the playable protagonists, Jason. After hitting the road and picking up some beer, he heads to pick up his girl, Lucia. From there, we start seeing the robberies, heists and action that the two characters will be getting into in Vice City.

Here is the official plot of GTA VI, as per Rockstar: “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

In 2023, the first trailer for GTA VI netted more than 90 million views in 24 hours. We’ve got a while to go before we’ll see any final numbers on the second trailer (Rockstar dropped it around 9:30 a.m.) but we can absolutely expect this to be in that range, if not higher.

The delay of GTA VI was a huge letdown for those looking forward to heading back to Vice City this Fall, but getting another trailer should at least hold us over for a while. And if they needed more time for the graphics – which, going off of this trailer, are stunning – so be it.

GTA VI will be headed to consoles on May 26th, 2026. No price has been set just yet but many are expecting it to hit $100 at a minimum…and yes, that could set a pricey precedent in the video game industry.

What do you think of the second trailer for GTA VI? Will you be pre-ordering it no matter the cost?