Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

If you were looking to grind on GTA VI this fall, we have some news that’s worse than a five-star wanted level you just can’t escape, as Rockstar has announced that the highly anticipated game has been delayed to 2026.

In a statement, Rockstar wrote of the GTA VI delay, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

The GTA VI delay is something that many had a feeling was coming, as it seemed especially suspicious that we hadn’t gotten a single clip from the game since the trailer — which hit 90+ million views in just 24 hours — late 2023. Only this year did we get the once-confirmed window of Fall 2025.

In his own statement on the delay of GTA VI, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO In his own statement on the delay of GTA VI, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO said, “We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations. While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.”

Obviously the news of GTA VI seeing a delay is just about the worst thing fans of the series can hear — hell, the subreddit is even on lockdown right now due to the free fall the news has sent people into. Remember, it’s been 15 years (16 with this stall) since Grand Theft Auto V, so of course we’re all impatient and eager. That said, we all know GTA VI is going to be the game many of us will be locked into for years to come, so we have to have faith that Rockstar is doing this to give gamers the greatest experience possible. Then again, sound reason is sort of out the window for a lot of gamers, who no doubt want to go full Trevor on Rockstar.

What is your take on Rockstar hitting GTA VI with a delay?