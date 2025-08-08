Will GTA VI hit the $100 price mark?

Despite the delay that we all saw coming, GTA VI remains one of the most anticipated games ever. And while we still have over eight months until release, we’re all speculating just how much the game will cost, with a lot of chatter that it could hit the $100 mark, which, if it does, could indicate a point of no return for the industry.

CEO of Take-Two Interactive — the parent company of Rockstar Games — Strauss Zelnick said that a price point foR GTA VI is imminent but nowhere near being ready for announcement. Regarding the rumor of a triple-digit tag, Zelnick did indicate that gamers will likely be seeing those “premium” prices that we have grown accustomed to. “Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever. As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.”

It will be a while before we know just how much GTA VI will cost at release. And while we can complain about what some might call insane prices, when it comes down to value, a $100 MSRP really isn’t all that bad. Yes, it’s a lot to ask and could set a dangerous tone for the video game industry moving forward, think about how many hours we got from GTA V. Value-wise, $100 is, when it comes down to it, totally reasonable for GTA VI, because we know it’s going to be massive in a way we have never seen in terms of story, scope and gameplay. Add to that the sheer anticipation we’ve had for all these years, and $100 is something we should all be content shelling out at launch. And deep down, we know we all will.

GTA VI was originally set to hit streets in the fall of this year but was delayed to next spring, with the release now slated for May 26th.

What is the most you’d be willing to pay for GTA VI? Do you think a $100 launch price is unreasonable? Give us your take in the comments section below.

