Grand Theft Auto VI release delayed yet again

Posted 8 hours ago
Grand Theft Auto VI release delayGrand Theft Auto VI release delay

Grand Theft Auto VI is perhaps one of the most anticipated video games of the last decade, but unfortunately, the release has been pushed back yet again. The game was initially scheduled for a fall 2025 release, but was later delayed to May 2026. Now, Take-Two Interactive’s Rockstar Games have announced that GTA VI won’t be released until November 19, 2026, nearly a six-month delay.

In a letter to shareholders, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the delay was to give “the team some additional time to finish the game with the high level of polish players expect and deserve. Rockstar has our full support of course, and we are confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience.

The official synopsis: “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

The game is set within the fictional US state of Leonida, with Vice City forming a large part of the open world. There will be heists, action, and colourful characters; everything we’ve come to expect from Rockstar. Still, it’s been so long that fans are expecting nothing short of perfection, so it’s understandable that Rockstar wants GTA VI to be as polished as possible.

Given the substantial investment in this project, there has even been speculation that the game could reach the $100 price mark when it’s released. That seems like a lot, and I’d hate for it to become the standard, but when I think of the sheer hours of entertainment which Grand Theft Auto V has given me, it doesn’t sound too bad.

Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013 and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $1 billion in three days. The game revolves around three protagonists—retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer and gunrunner Trevor Philips. The game was first released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but received re-releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2014, and on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in 2022. Grand Theft Auto Online has also kept the franchise going for the decade between installments, with frequent updates maintaining an active fan base and keeping the money rolling in.

Source: Variety
Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

