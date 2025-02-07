Grand Theft Auto VI confirmed for Fall 2025 release but still no new trailer

Despite virtually no teases since the first trailer arrived in 2023, it has been confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is set for Fall 2025.

It’s been close to a year since Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of Rockstar Games) said that Grand Theft Auto VI would be hitting the streets in Fall 2025. But considering we haven’t seen a single bit of footage since the first trailer dropped back in December 2023, fans were rightly worried that the game might not be hitting that target release.

As revealed in their earnings call this week, Grand Theft Auto VI is still in fact on track for a Fall 2025 release, despite speculation from the fandom suspecting that it could end up getting pushed to 2026 based on zero news coming from Rockstar. And while the companies are obviously hopeful that Grand Theft Auto VI will be ready for the slated window, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick did suggest there’s a bit of superstition at play. As he told IGN, “Look, there’s always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things. So we feel really good about it…”

He added, “I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally. We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I’m fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we’re all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited.”

Fans were hopeful that this week would have brought a second trailer. With that off the table, we only have so much to go on as far as what the game will entail. What we do know is that Grand Theft Auto VI will bring players back to Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami set in the state of Leonida. We will also have two playable protagonists, Lucia and Jason. With 210 million copies sold, GTA V is the second-best-selling video game ever, behind only Minecraft. No doubt GTA VI will easily top its predecessor – hey, we’ve been waiting over a decade for this!

What features do you want Grand Theft Auto VI to have or bring back?