Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire images feature Dan Stevens and returning characters

The fifth film in the Legendary Monsterverse (following Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to reach theatres and IMAX on March 15, 2024. The monster mash gets some coverage in the latest issue of Total Film magazine – in fact, it’s even the cover story – and Total Film has also dropped a few images from the film online. Featured in these images are returning Godzilla vs. Kong stars Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, who reprise the roles of Monarch linguist and Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews and Apex Cybernetics technician turned cult podcaster Bernie Hayes, as well as new addition Dan Stevens as a character named Trapper. You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Stevens previously worked with Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard (who also shows up in one of the images) on the 2014 cult classic thriller The Guest. Stevens describes Trapper as “ a specialist in these creatures… If you’ve got a sick titan, Trapper is your guy. “

Wingard is working from a screenplay written by Simon Barrett (You’re Next) that follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone .

We’re previously heard that Terry Rossio (the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) were also involved in the scripting process.

In addition to the actors in the images, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (Wrath of Man), Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), and Kaylee Hottle, who made her screen acting debut in the previous Godzilla / Kong movie.

Wingard told Total Film, “ One of the incredible things about Godzilla is that the character has existed in so many different tones and interpretations in the Toho films. I’m a huge fan of the whole spectrum, and I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters. In Godzilla vs. Kong, we paid homage to that epic tradition, including a handful of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans, and while I don’t want to give anything away, we definitely work in a few things for the Toho fans in the new film as well, so keep your eyes open! “

A press release notes that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will transport audiences into the unexplored depths of a brave new world of spectacular new monsters, heroic adventurers, and awe-inspiring set pieces on a scale unlike anything ever seen before. This promises to be a true cinematic spectacle that demands to be seen on the biggest screens possible .

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Check out these images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.