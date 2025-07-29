Happy Gilmore 2 becomes Adam Sandler’s biggest opening Netflix film and Netflix’s biggest opening ever

Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler’s most beloved films. It was also in an era when it was still considered a hit when it grossed somewhere around $41 million at the box office. Put that number up against its price tag of $12 million and you have a bonafide success, but the movie would only grow its audience from there. Despite the reception of Sander’s career as of late, when it was announced that he would be making a Happy Gilmore 2, the anticipation was in the air and Sandler felt exuberant while making it, saying he was “the most excited I’ve been in many years” for the sequel.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the original and a general curious audience, who would only need to press the play button, checked out the sequel and Netflix is celebrating Happy Gilmore 2 becoming the biggest opening for an Adam Sandler movie on the streamer. The comedy became the most-watched title and shot up to number one on the English Film List as it collected 46.7 million views in its first three days. It was also the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film.

The movie is easily on track to surpass Sandler’s other Netflix releases and a similarly anticipated legacy sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which stars comedy icon Eddie Murphy. Sandler’s Netflix films have been a reliable source of success for the SNL alum. His Murder Mystery 2, with star Jennifer Aniston, had a huge opening weekend and clocked 42 million viewing hours in its first three days. Even films like The Ridiculous 6 and Hubie Halloween gained considerable attention due to Sandler’s loyal fanbase.

Our Alex Maidy was lukewarm with his impression, saying in his review, “Happy Gilmore 2 works far better than many legacy sequels we have seen over the years, but does not distinguish itself from Adam Sandler’s output since shifting from the big screen to Netflix. At times, this sequel feels like it could have been funnier had it been a bit more profane and riskier than what we got, but it is still a fun return to a character that fans have enjoyed for thirty years.”