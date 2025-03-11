HAVOC director teases movie features Tom Hardy in “f***ing beast mode”

Gareth Evans’ HAVOC has been a long time coming, but the gritty action flick is finally set to be released next month on Netflix. As a massive fan of The Raid and The Raid 2, I’m hugely excited to see what Evans has up his sleeve this time. The director told Empire that HAVOC marks a shift from martial arts action to gritty gunplay and that Tom Hardy was more than up for the challenge.

“ It was never going to be a martial-arts film, ” Evans explained. “ I wanted this to feel like the gunplay stuff that I love watching… Tom came to us in f***ing beast mode. I tapped him on the shoulder and it was just like granite. He came fully physically prepared. “

Hardy plays Walker, a “ bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past. ” In addition to Hardy, HAVOC stars Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

Evans dropped a few more details on Hardy’s character. “ Walker is not silky-smooth. He’s gonna cause as much carnage and as much mayhem as possible, ” Evans said. “ He’s not grabbing your wrist and turning you into an arm lock. He’s grabbing you by the scruff of the neck and driving your face into the nearest heavy object. “