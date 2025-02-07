Henry Cavill’s failed James Bond audition tape leaks

Henry Cavill may have missed out on playing James Bond after Pierce Brosnan, but we can all now enjoy his audition tape.

The name’s Cavill. Henry Cavill. And as we all know, at one point, Henry Cavill was in the running for James Bond. We’ve heard numerous stories about Cavill’s audition and how close he came to being 007 before Daniel Craig was ultimately cast as Pierce Brosnan’s replacement. But we had never been privy to the audition tape. Now, it has surfaced online, with one channel claiming it came from a VHS tape found in a recycling bin.

At the time he was gunning for James Bond, Henry Cavill (who looks like the twin of Gavin Rossdale in the video) was in his 20s, which at the time was considered too young for the part. And considering Sean Connery and George Lazenby were in their early 30s when they landed Bond, having an actor in their 20s play 007 seemed like a crazy idea. (Eventual Bond Daniel Craig would be 38 when Casino Royale came out.)

As for why Henry Cavill wasn’t cast as James Bond at the time, Casino Royale director Martin Campbell told Express UK, “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Even all these years later, Henry Cavill’s name still comes up whenever the topic of casting the next James Bond comes up. Now 41, that would put Cavill on the higher end of the age spectrum, and you’d have to add a couple of years before the next movie even comes out. Just last year, Cavill said he wasn’t ruling out a legit go as 007, although he had to admit that he might have aged out of the part.

The channel also posted tests from Sam Worthington, Rupert Friend, and Anthony Starr.

How do you think Henry Cavill would have done as James Bond for Casino Royale? Do you think he’d fare better in his 40s or 20s? Give us your take on the casting in the comments section below.