Timothée Chalamet & James Mangold will potentially get behind the wheel of the Motocross heist film High Side

After bringing the life and times of Bob Dylan to screens with A Complete Unknown, director James Mangold and Timothée Chalamet could reteam for High Side, a Motocross heist story with Chernin Entertainment producing. Based on an unpublished story by Jamie Oliveria, the project will surely become a hot package as it prepares to hit the Hollywood market. High Side isn’t a done deal yet, but industry execs are already getting excited.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, High Side focuses on Billy, a former MotoGP racer who’s “haunted by a career-ending crash and a family legacy of abandonment, is drawn back into the world of high-speed risks and extreme danger. His estranged brother, already being pursued by the FBI, recruits him for a series of bank robberies on superbikes. A gifted motocross rider, Billy walked away from the sport after a devastating accident, and he has been making do caring for his addict father and the family garage. He’s blindsided when his estranged older brother Cole resurfaces—just after their father’s death—with a proposition: use Billy’s talents for something bigger. Robbing banks. Cole assembles a mismatched crew, including a woman who becomes Billy’s lover, and they begin knocking over small-town desert banks with speed and precision. But as the stakes rise, Lennox, an FBI agent with a complicated history with Cole, closes in as the crew preps its biggest score, a bank job timed with a big motorcycle parade. There are high-speed action and emotional twists and turns in the climax.”

James Mangold directed Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, a docudrama about the legendary folk musician Bob Dylan. The film scored eight Oscar nominations but won no single award that evening. Regardless of the film’s Oscar count, Chalamet and Mangold’s chemistry is undeniable, and Hollywood is ready to back them for another project.

On the directing front, James Mangold is prepping a romantic drama called Juliet, in which a young woman learns she may be related to the people who inspired one of the most tragic love stories ever. Another project on Mangold’s plate is Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, a story set 25,000 years before Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope and focusing on the discovery of the Force.

