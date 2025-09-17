Dave Bautista teases John Wick-level action in Highlander reboot

Dave Bautista is set to play the Kurgan in Chad Stahelski’s upcoming Highlander reboot, and the actor told Collider that it’s a role he’s wanted to play for a long time.

“ I think I probably tweeted about this role, about being the Kurgan, more than 10 years ago. I’ve been chasing this role like I’ve been chasing the Marcus Fenix role [in Gears of War], just because I was a huge fan of the original Highlander, ” he said. “ I always loved Clancy Brown’s performance as the Kurgan. I always wanted to be the Kurgan. I don’t know why. There was something magical about that role. He’s the villain I love to hate. Same with wrestling, I like being the bad guy, and that was the kind of role that I’ve been searching for as far as being the bad guy. “

Bautista shot his shot when Stahelski came to the premiere of The Killer’s Game, and several weeks later, he was sent the script. “ I was so blown away by the script because, without saying too much, this is such a great reboot. We’re still paying tribute and giving a nod to the original, but making it new and fresh and exciting, and also just universe-building. It’s just so much bigger than the original, ” he teased. “ The action is on par with John Wick. I’m afraid I’m going to say too much. I don’t want to give anything away, but I think people are going to be blown away by this because it’s bigger than you imagine, and it’s new enough that you won’t be seeing the same thing. If you saw the original, you’re still not going to know what the story is. “

Henry Cavill will play Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior. With help from a swordsman named Ramirez, played by Russell Crowe, MacLeod battles other immortals across time. The cast includes Karen Gillian as MacLeod’s Scottish wife, Marisa Abela as his modern-day love interest, and Djimon Hounsou as an immortal warrior from Africa.

Unfortunately, production on the reboot has been pushed back, as Cavill was recently injured during training. The film was supposed to start shooting later this month, but has been delayed until early 2026 to give Cavill time to recover.